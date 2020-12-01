Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Asia Today: India’s cases continue to decline with 36,600

The Associated Press

People wearing face masks to protect against the spred of the coronavirus, walk along a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Kin Cheung AP
NEW DELHI

India has maintained a declining trend in coronavirus infections with 36,604 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The cases declined by 32% in November as compared to October, according to the Health Ministry. For more than three weeks, India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said new cases were declining consistently after peaking in mid-September at nearly 100,000 per day. .

The capital New Delhi has also seen a dip in daily infections. It reported 4,006 new cases in the past 24 hours.

India reported 501 additional deaths, raising total fatalities to 138,122.

In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, the Home Ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions.

