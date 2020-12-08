Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The Latest: Cincinnati-Tulsa game off; AAC title still on

The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The regular-season football finale between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Bearcats' program.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement on Tuesday.

The teams are scheduled to play in the AAC title game on Dec. 19. Both teams have perfect league records.

The winner of Saturday’s game in Tulsa would have hosted the title game. Now, the host will be the team that's ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings being released Tuesday, per the American’s tiebreaking procedure. Last week, Cincinnati was No. 7 and Tulsa was No. 24.

