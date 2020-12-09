Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

No plan yet to possibly resume fall sports championships

The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association took no action Wednesday on possibly rescheduling fall championship tournaments in football, swimming and volleyball.

The group's representative council will meet again Dec. 16, spokesman Geoff Kimmerly said.

The MHSAA had planned to finish the tournaments by the end of December. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration this week banned sports and in-person high school classes through at least Dec. 20 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Director Mark Uyl said the MHSAA had proposed games without spectators and other steps to keep the venues safe.

“The most frustrating thing is that we have yet to be given a good answer of why our plan didn’t make sense," he said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

Illinois News DIgest

December 09, 2020 10:30 AM

Health & Medicine

Cook County sees record opioid deaths in midst of pandemic

December 09, 2020 7:01 PM

Health & Medicine

Prison reports 740 COVID-19 cases, declining conditions

December 09, 2020 7:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service