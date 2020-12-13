Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The Latest: Browns get starting right guard back vs. Ravens

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

12:20 p.m.

Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Although he never tested positive for the virus, Teller was isolated from his teammates this week after he was in close contact with an infected person outside the Browns. He did not practice but participated in the team’s walk-through Sunday.

Teller’s return will mean Cleveland’s offensive line will be intact as the Browns (9-3) try to close in a playoff berth.

The Browns also waived running back Dontrell Hilliard to make room for Teller on the 53-man roster.

