Pac-12 announces final weekend of games in football season

Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai celebrates a touchdown against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) AP

The Pac-12 Conference has set the schedule for its final weekend of football games.

The conference announced Sunday its teams will play six games, including Washington at No. 16 Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday.

Oregon will face No. 21 Colorado at Memorial Coliseum in Southern California on Saturday. The winner of that game could slide into a rescheduled title game if the Trojans or Huskies are unable to play due to COVID-19 issues.

Saturday's games also include Washington State at Utah, Stanford at UCLA, and Arizona State at Oregon State.

Arizona was scheduled to play California at a site and time to be determined, but the game was canceled by the Pac-12 because neither team had enough available scholarship players.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Wildcats fired coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday following a blowout loss to Arizona State that dropped them to 0-5. The Bears had four games canceled due to COVID-19 issues and finished 1-3.

The Pac-12 left the schedule for the final weekend of the season open to have flexibility in a year when the coronavirus pandemic has led to cancellations and postponements across the country.

USC earned a spot in the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 2017 by rallying to beat rival UCLA 43-38 on Saturday.

Washington earned its third Pac-12 North title in five years with a 38-21 win over Colorado.

The conference went to a home-hosted model for the championship game this season.