Embed-Chart-AP Poll-Virus Restrictions-Worry, ADVISORY

AP POLL-VIRUS RESTRICTIONS-WORRY — Chart. This chart based on the latest AP-NORC poll shows share of American adults who say they are at least somewhat worried that they or a family member will be infected with the coronavirus. The data is also broken down by U.S. political party. This chart is current as of Dec. 11, 2020 and will not update. Source: AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Click for a preview.

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

<!-- start AP embed -->

<iframe title="Widespread worry persists among Americans about possible virus infection" aria-label="chart" id="datawrapper-chart-f3tXr" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/f3tXr/1/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" height="451"></iframe>script type=“text/javascript”!function()(“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a)(if(void 0!==a.data(“datawrapper-height”))for(var e in a.data(“datawrapper-height”))(var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-”+e)''document.querySelector(“iframe(src(asterisk)=‘”+e+”’)”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data(“datawrapper-height”)(e)+“px”))))))();

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

</script>

<!-- end AP embed -->

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

——————————————

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Opal Barclay at obarclay@ap.org.