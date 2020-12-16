Pandemic preservation strategy: Take a hike. 6 winter walks to save your sanity.

Can we make it? Vaccines offer tantalizing hope that our coronavirus nightmare will one day be over but before that end comes there’s a winter to survive.

I have what some would call an excessive need to be active and so, with cycling too cold and my beloved YMCA classes in shorter supply, I decided to explore hikes close to home as a way to get a mental and physical break.

It’s easier than you might think to get into nature without spending hours in a car first, especially in Central Kentucky.

Within an hour’s drive of anywhere in Lexington you can tramp the fields where Union soldiers, many of them formerly enslaved people, operated warehouses, shops and a bakery to supply troops; walk a few miles of well-tended trails in a Bluegrass landscape of rolling pastures; climb to overlooks that offer magnificent views of the Kentucky River and the towering palisades that overlook it; see caves, waterfalls, sinkholes and many of the other distinctive features of our limestone topography.

Your hike can be easy or hard, short or long. You can visit city parks, a national monument, private preserves. For the most part you can visit on your own when you want, although there are exceptions.

Here’s a list of places I’ve visited. There are more close by — I haven’t gotten to the trails at Shaker Village yet, for example — and it would be fun for adventurers to add their suggestions to help us get through this cold season safe, sound and sane.

Camp Nelson National Monument

Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park in southern Jessamine County encompasses more than 600 acres. The raised area to the left beyond the fence is one of six earthen “forts” on the park property. There are also five miles of interpretive trails. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Virus restrictions have closed the buildings at Camp Nelson National Monument that are typically open to visitors but there are several interpreted trails that take you through a beautiful landscape to a reconstructed fort and one of the best-preserved Civil War forts in the state, earthen entrenchments, a graveyard and the sites of barracks, warehouses, a prison and much more. An overlook provides a stunning view of the Hickman Creek Valley below.

Restored “White House,” the officers’ quarters at Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park in Jessamine County. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve

Just a bit farther down Highway 27 across the Kentucky River and in Garrard County is the Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve, one of the largest protected natural areas in the Kentucky River Palisades region at over 900 acres. (The web site provides directions to the former parking lot. Now, as soon as you cross the river look to your right for a pull off where there’s parking for about a dozen vehicles.)

Here you can hike to the river and look at the towering, 220-foot high palisades across the water where red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures glide on the air currents while looking for something to eat.

And about eating. Just a bit farther south on 27 is Pasture Burgers & BBQ at Marksbury Farm Market where you can buy hamburgers and other sandwiches made from local, pasture-raised meats and, if it suits, buy some of their products to take home.

McConnell Springs

A wintercreeper vine is wrapped around a tree and silhouetted agains the sun near one of the trails at McConnell Springs Park in Lexington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The 26-acre park is open daily and visitors are encouraged to stay socially distant on the trails. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

At least four of Lexington’s city parks offer wonderful hiking nearby. McConnell Springs is a 26-acre gem rescued from an industrial area just off Old Frankfort Pike that honors the place where Lexington was given its name and a wonderful interpretation of how water moves through and forms our unique Bluegrass.

A sign reminding visitors to stay socially distant along the trails at McConnell Springs Park in Lexington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary

A New Year’s Day hike at Raven Run took visitors through meadows and woods to observe various forms of wildlife and wintering plantlife at the nature sanctuary on Jacks Creek Pike. LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary on the southern border of Fayette County is a 734-acre natural area with over 10 miles of trails from a short, paved walk to longer treks that can take you through meadows, across streams and finally to an overlook with a great view of the Kentucky River.

Masterson Station

Emily Farrell, of Lexington, walked Toby, left, and Chesney at Masterson Station Park in December 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Masterson Station, between Leestown and Spur roads, has soccer fields and a dog park, horse paths and jumps but is also a great place to walk or hike. A circuit around the perimeter is a good two-mile workout. If you get thirsty you can stop by The Garage Bar across the street to relax and refresh after your outing.

Hisle Farm Park

And one final park that was new to me this year, Hisle Farm Park on Briar Hill Road just east of the city center and very close to Windy Corner Market. Hisle is 280 acres of pasture with about three and a half miles of trails mowed through the grasses. Like Masterson Station, it welcomes horse riding as well as hiking.