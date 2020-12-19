The Latest: Giants take another virus hit; assistant out

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The New York Giants took another coronavirus hit, with offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown testing positive and the team facing the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Browns is in isolation and the team said Saturday it is working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts.

The training center remains open, and the Giants are following their usual practice and meeting schedule.

Already out for Sunday night’s game because of COVID issues are offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and cornerback James Bradberry. Garrett tested positive and Bradberry was deemed at high risk because of close contact with someone who tested positive.

A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team.

Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.

Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a “match result resolution committee” will allocate points.

Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.