7 regional governors extend interstate youth hockey ban

The governors of the six New England states and New Jersey have extended a prohibition on interstate youth hockey through the end of January.

The governors took the action due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with youth hockey activities.

In a news release issued late Wednesday, the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey said the prohibition, which had been set to expire Thursday, would be extended through Jan. 31.

The prohibition applies to all public and private schools and youth hockey leagues. It will be reevaluated as public health conditions warrant.

The prohibition does not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey.

In Vermont, the order does not affect rules that allow limited youth leagues and school-based sports programs within the state for individuals 19 and younger.

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

An organizer of a group that has held protests outside Gov. Chris Sununu's home in the weeks since he issued a mask order said no one openly carried a handgun or firearm at any of the gatherings.

“Organizers have made every effort, and have successfully discouraged any and all ‘armed protests' to date," Brennan Christian of the group Absolute Defiance said in a statement issued late Wednesday.

Sununu said that he is canceling his outdoor inauguration ceremony on Jan. 7 because of public safety concerns about armed protesters gathering outside his home in Newfields.

“For weeks, armed protesters have increasingly become more aggressive, targeting my family, protesting outside my private residence, and trespassing on my property — an outdoor public ceremony simply brings too much risk," Sununu said.

Protesters started gathering outside Sununu’s home on Nov. 22 in response to an order, which had taken effect two days earlier, requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, police issued summonses to nine people and arrested one of them under a new anti-picketing ordinance.

Skylar Bennett, 38, of Concord, said he will contest his arrest on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

___

MASSACHUSETTS

A Massachusetts city's public health director, stressed out by 10 months of nearly nonstop work handling the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic, is taking medical leave for the forseeable future.

“I’m exhausted,” Framingham Director of Public health Sam Wong told the MetroWest Daily News by phone on Wednesday. “I’m physically, mentally and even sometimes spiritually exhausted. I have given everything I’ve got for the city for the past 10 months and then some, and it has taken a toll on my health and it is to the point where I have to take a step back.”

Wong said he was also frustrated by the inequities and politics of the pandemic.

His last day is Thursday.

Assistant Director Alexandra DePalo will take over for Wong.

Wong has worked in Framingham since August 2017 after 17 years as Hudson's health director.

___

RHODE ISLAND

A Rhode Island woman has celebrated her 100th birthday after surviving COVID-19.

Eleanor Strom had a small party Wednesday with her daughter, Robin Harris, and grandson, Jason, at the Harris Health Center in East Providence, according to The Providence Journal.

Her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren were not allowed to join them.

Strom was sick for about two weeks in November but was never ill enough to wind up in a hospital. Most of the time, she slept and let nature take its course.

“I feel absolutely blessed,” Harris said of her mother’s continued good health. “My mom is such a good woman, so close to God."