Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

The Latest: Fulham’s virus outbreak forces 2nd postponement

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Fulham's game scheduled Sunday at Burnley has been postponed after the London club discovered more positive coronavirus cases.

The Premier League's announcement follows the postponement of Fulham's game on Wednesday against Tottenham.

As a result, Fulham's players and staff then underwent more testing which resulted in “a further increase in positive COVID-19 cases.”

The League said it “continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.”

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

4 Premier League players violate lockdown with house party

January 02, 2021 7:03 AM

Health & Medicine

Therapy dogs comfort the grieving at 2 funeral homes

January 02, 2021 3:01 AM

Health & Medicine

Many in line at food bank never thought they’d be there

January 02, 2021 3:01 AM

Health & Medicine

Puppy scams soar amid pandemic; official issues warning

January 02, 2021 3:01 AM

Health & Medicine

21 hours in hospital ‘red zone’: tears, frustration and grit

January 02, 2021 3:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service