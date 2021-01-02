South Carolina nonprofits get $25 mil in coronavirus aid

Nearly 700 nonprofits across South Carolina are receiving state grants totaling $25 million to help offset costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Administration announced Wednesday that 686 nonprofits would receive grants ranging from $2,500 to $50,000.

Among the groups that got the money are arts organizations, churches and food banks. The grants can be used to cover expenses such as staffing and operating costs as well as personal protective equipment and revenue loss.

The state had to turn down another several million dollars' worth of requests, as a total of 1,590 nonprofits applied for $76 million in aid.

The volume of requests led to a two-week delay in notifying winners.

That delay had put more stress on businesses already strained by the pandemic, Frank Knapp, president of the state’s Small Business Chamber of Commerce, told The Post and Courier.

The monies were allocated by the state legislature in September to spend federal COVID-19 aid for South Carolina. The state is also issuing $40 million to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.