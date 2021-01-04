The Latest: Trump says Georgia stakes ‘could not be higher’

President-elect Joe Biden arrives to board his plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, en route to Atlanta to campaign for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

The Latest in U.S. politics (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is urging Republican voters in north Georgia to turn out and vote in Tuesday’s special election that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Trump says “the stakes in this election could not be higher” as he warns a boisterous crowd of several thousand supporters about Democrats winning control of the Senate. The crowd shouted back, “Fight for Trump.”

Trump is also repeating the false assertion that he won the presidential race in Georgia. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

Trump says he’s had two elections in Georgia, and “I won both.”

He is also promising he will be returning to Georgia in a year and a half to campaign against the state’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump is campaigning for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Earlier Monday, President-elect Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

__

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE POLITICS WORLD ON MONDAY:

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are campaigning in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff elections, two races that could determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate. Trump is continuing to push Republican lawmakers to fight Biden's electoral victory when Congress meets to affirm the vote on Wednesday.

Read more:

— Trump pressures Georgia elections chief: ‘Find 11,780 votes’

— Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump

— Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

5:15 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is highlighting the stakes of Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections, saying that the state “can chart the course, not just for the next four years but for the next generation.”

Speaking at a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Monday, Biden noted that Georgians had voted in record numbers in November, notching him a narrow win in the state. He says, “And now we need you to vote again in record numbers.”

Democrat Jon Ossoff is taking on Republican David Perdue in Tuesday’s runoffs, while Democrat Raphael Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Democrats need to clinch both seats to gain control of the Senate and help Biden enact his agenda.

On Monday, Biden also denounced President Donald Trump, saying he “spends more time whining and complaining” than he does working on solving the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat hinted at Trump’s efforts to reverse the result of the election, joking, “I don’t know why he still wants the job — he doesn’t want to do the work.”

___

4:45 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is addressing a drive-in rally in a parking lot in Atlanta ahead of Georgia’s two pivotal Senate special elections.

Biden took the stage Monday under sunny skies and mild temperatures approaching 60 degrees using a lectern featuring a blue “Vote” placard. He was in Georgia to campaign on behalf of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Biden wore his trademark aviator sunglasses and a blue face mask emblazoned with “VOTE” that he peeled off to speak.

The races on Tuesday could decide which party controls the Senate, which will have profound implications for a wide-ranging legislative agenda Biden hopes to advance.

The president-elect’s transition team said about 500 cars had been admitted to the venue rally, which featured large video screens imploring attendees: “Help us keep this event safe. Please stay in your vehicles at all times. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing.” Many people stood in small groups outside their vehicles or sat on car roofs. Mask-wearing appeared to be nearly universal.

___

2:30 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee will be joining the National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is encouraging Americans to do the same.

The committee said Monday in a statement that it will “partner with service leaders, community members, and local, state, and national organizations across the country to organize events that unite Americans around service in their communities.”

It says events will focus on COVID-19 relief and challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including poverty, hunger and racial injustice. The event is Jan. 18, two days before Biden’s inauguration.

Groups are being strongly encouraged to hold virtual events because of the pandemic, which has transformed this year’s inaugural festivities.

Organizers on Sunday announced that Biden’s inauguration will include a “virtual parade across America” and limited footprint to avoid drawing crowds. The day before he is sworn in, he is planning to hold a memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the virus.