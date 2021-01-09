Cooper, Council members prepare for scaled-down inauguration

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other recently elected statewide officials are taking their oaths in person at a small televised ceremony that's a substitute for conventional festivities canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Council of State planned to participate in Saturday's inauguration on the grounds of the Executive Mansion. The event isn't open to the public.

The surge in coronavirus cases caused state officials to forgo the traditional large open-air inauguration and parade. Those events also were scrapped four years ago due to a winter storm. Saturday’s musical entertainment and Cooper’s address kicking off his second term will be prerecorded.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler won't attend due to COVID-related concerns. Footage of Troxler taking his oath earlier will be aired.

First-time Council members — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson and schools Superintendent Catherine Truitt — also already have been sworn in but will take oaths again Saturday.