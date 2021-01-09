No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski’s return

Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest 79-68 on Saturday in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols.

Freshman DJ Steward added 21 points for the Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend their homecourt dominance in the long-running in-state series.

Krzyzewski had missed Wednesday's one-point win against Boston College. He had said previously that he and his wife were following quarantine protocols after a family member had tested positive for COVID-19, though Krzyzewski said they had tested negative.

Duke finished with a 35-25 rebounding advantage, including 15 offensive rebounds that led to 15 second-chance points.

Daivien Williamson and Ismael Massoud each scored 17 points to lead the Demon Deacons (3-3, 0-3), who had just one field goal during a seven-minute stretch midway through the second half as Duke stretched its lead.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons haven't won in Cameron Indoor Stadium since January 1997, during eventual NBA star Tim Duncan's final college season. They shot well enough for stretches of this one, though they went just 2 for 10 behind the 3-point arc after halftime and committed 15 turnovers (seven from midyear enrollee Carter Whitt). The struggles to keep Duke off the glass for extra looks also was a key factor as the Blue Devils took over in a game tied at 55 with 11:45 left.

Duke: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led Duke in the BC win as the Blue Devils rallied from 16 down in that one, though the school announced Saturday morning that Krzyzewski would return for this game. Hurt led the way by making 10 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers, including a big one with about 3 1/2 minutes left that gave him a new career-high output.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Louisville on Wednesday night for their first home ACC game this year.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit No. 19 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night, starting a stretch of three straight scheduled road games.