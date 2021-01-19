Bills limiting governor’s executive powers draw vetoes

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Beshear vetoed bills passed by Kentucky's GOP-dominated legislature that would limit his executive powers to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) AP

Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoed Republican-backed bills Tuesday to restrict his emergency powers, saying the measures would hamper the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has fared better than other states in the region because of his virus-related restrictions, warning, “Let’s not backtrack" as preparations are made to ramp up vaccinations.

“We’ve done a better job of keeping our people alive,” he said.

The GOP-dominated legislature completed fast-track work earlier this month on the measures to rein in executive powers. The bills dominated the early part of this year's 30-day session. GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any vetoes when they resume their session next month.

Kentucky has reported more than 330,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 3,200 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The governor also vetoed an abortion-related measure that would give the state's anti-abortion attorney general new power to regulate abortion clinics.

While defending his vetoes on measures dealing with his executive authority, the governor signaled Tuesday he's willing to discuss possible compromises with legislative leaders. Beshear said he'll send a letter to them in the next day or so to try to kick-start the discussions.

“We're going to see if there is common ground that doesn't violate the constitution,” Beshear said. “That gives the flexibility we need for what appears to be a mutating virus. And we're certainly going to do our part ... about different options we think are going to be there.”

The governor said the vetoed bills related to his COVID actions amount to unconstitutional encroachments into executive authority to respond to emergencies. His comments could foreshadow legal battles over the measures if the legislature overrides the vetoes.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court last year upheld the governor’s authority to issue his coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Republican lawmakers accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals, claiming the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application. They have criticized him for not consulting with them before taking his actions.

One of the vetoed measures, Republicans have said, would instill greater certainty to keep businesses and schools open as the battle against the pandemic continues. Businesses and schools would have to comply either with COVID-19 guidelines from the governor or the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They could follow whichever standard is least restrictive.

Beshear, a former state attorney general, predicted the bill wouldn't withstand a legal challenge because it would delegate rulemaking authority to a federal agency. He also said the multitude of CDC guidelines would sow greater confusion for Kentucky businesses.

Another vetoed bill would limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers. It would apply to orders that place restrictions on in-person meetings of schools, businesses and religious gatherings or impose mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements.

Beshear countered Tuesday that such limitations could result in an upswing of costly special legislative sessions for lawmakers to consider extending executive orders. The governor noted that a special session costs about $65,000 a day.

That bill also would prevent the governor and secretary of state from changing how elections are conducted during times of emergency. Beshear teamed with GOP Secretary of State Michael Adams to allow unprecedented access to early and mail-in voting last year in response to the pandemic.

Two other vetoed bills also seek to limit a governor's authority. One would would give legislative committees more oversight and control over emergency administrative regulations imposed by the governor. The other would strip the governor’s ability to temporarily reorganize executive branch cabinets, boards, agencies and commissions.

The abortion-related bill that drew a veto would give Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to seek civil and criminal penalties for any violation of Kentucky’s abortion laws.

In recent years, Kentucky lawmakers have moved aggressively to put restrictions and conditions on abortion since Republicans assumed total control of the General Assembly.