Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern

The Chicago Blackhawks canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19.

The NHL also announced that Blackhawks forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin had been added to the league's COVID-19 protocol list, joining teammates Alex DeBrincat, Adam Boqvist and Lucas Wallmark.

The NHL’s unavailability list covers multiple factors such as isolation due to a confirmed positive test or quarantines due to being “a high risk close contact.”

The workout was supposed to be held at the team's practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Chicago Blackhawks organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies,” the team said in a statement.

Chicago lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night. Carpenter and Beaudin each played 13 1/2 minutes in the loss.

The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night.