Council: University graduation rates continue to increase

Graduation and retention rates continued to increase at Kentucky’s public universities last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Council on Postsecondary Education.

The six-year graduation rate at four-year universities was 56.4% in the 2019-20 school year, the council said Tuesday in a statement. That’s up 1.4% from the previous year and up nearly 6% over the last five years, the statement said.

Graduation rates were also up by 2.4 % last year at the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.

The results were a testament to good leadership on Kentucky campuses last year, Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson said.

“The pandemic struck at the worst possible time for many of last year’s graduating seniors,” he said. “However, our campuses held tight to their values and showed tremendous adaptability in their response to the crisis."

That helped a majority of seniors graduate and other students maintain momentum, he said.