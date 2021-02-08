Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is urging education leaders to take action to combat declining college enrollment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest data shows undergraduate enrollment at four-year public universities declined 2.1% last fall and by 7.3% compared to five years ago, the council said in a statement. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System saw enrollment drop 10.5% last semester.

The council passed a resolution last week noting the decline and citing fears that educational and economic opportunities in Kentucky could be harmed. It says council President Aaron Thompson should work with stakeholders to mitigate enrollment impacts of the pandemic.

Thompson said the resolution serves as both a warning sign and a call to action.

“We all have a tremendous stake in higher education, and our progress as a state depends greatly on our success and recovery at the campus level," he said.