Kasatkina wins 3rd WTA Tour event with victory in Melbourne

The Associated Press

Russia's Daria Kasatkina makes a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
MELBOURNE, Australia

In a tournament that gave a second opportunity to first-week losers at the Australian Open, Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to clinch the Phillip Island Trophy title.

The WTA Tour event was set up to provide players eliminated during the first week of the year's first major with some extra tournament match play to offset a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine in Melbourne.

In the semifinals, Bouzkova beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who was among the 72 players forced into a hard lockdown after passengers on their flights to Australia later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other Grand Slam title winners in the 64-player draw included 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens.

