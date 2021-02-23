Police: Woman claimed to have virus, blew into deputy’s face

Authorities in North Carolina say that a woman has been charged after she claimed to have the coronavirus and blew into a sheriff deputy’s face.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the incident occurred Sunday evening in Lincoln County, which is northwest of Charlotte.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Jasmine Louise McClain, 27, was already in police custody because she had been identified as a suspect in a stabbing.

“While being processed into the jail, McClain is accused of blowing into the face of the processing officer twice after admitting she had tested positive for COVID-19 eight days earlier,” the sheriff's office stated. “She was charged with assault on a government official.”

The sheriff’s office did not state whether McClain has actually tested positive COVID-19.

McClain lives in the Lincoln County community of Iron Station. Police said she was suspected in the stabbing of a man who was later taken to a hospital.

The man who was stabbed, Marcus McDowell, was taken to the hospital, officials said.

In addition to assault on a government employee, McClain was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. It's unclear if she has hired an attorney.