Looks like crystal meth, but it’s actually bug spray. KY study shows prevalence of ‘wasp dope.’

A study of drug-using Kentuckians found that nearly 1 in 6 reported use of a homemade substance which looks like crystal meth but is actually derived from wasp spray.

The University of Kentucky study, which interviewed 278 drug users in five Eastern Kentucky counties in 2019, is thought to be the first to examine the prevalence of “wasp dope” or “hot shots” — a substance generally linked to the use of meth, said April Young, a UK epidemiology professor whose research focuses on substance use primarily in Appalachia.

The study itself is unique in that it relies on a network of active drug users or those recently in remission who researchers have built trust and rapport with, Young said. Techniques the research team is using help them receive valuable information that can address emerging drugs or treatment access issues for a population that is often hard to reach because of the stigma around drug use.

Use of wasp dope — which is made by electrifying wasp spray to form a crystalline substance resembling crystal meth — rivaled cocaine and fentanyl use among those surveyed, the study found. A quarter of those surveyed reported use of fentanyl in the six months prior to the study, while 20 percent said they’d used cocaine and just over 16 percent reported wasp dope use.

The crystallized wasp spray can be used to supplement the amount of crystal meth a dealer may have for sale, Young said. Citing occasional media and hospital reports from other states, Young said many who have used wasp dope — which can be melted down and injected — can experience hallucinations, paranoia and just generally an “unpleasant experience.”

“That’s what our participants reported as well,” Young said. “Is that it’s not very pleasant. As soon as they use it, they recognize that they have used it and it was not pure methamphetamine.”

While researchers didn’t expressly ask about motivation, many participants said they encountered wasp dope when they were seeking meth. Use of wasp dope was strongly linked with meth use, Young said. Use was also higher among men and those who were homeless or had issues accessing transportation.

Use of meth has been rising in Kentucky in recent years. Matt Brown, the senior vice president of Addiction Recovery Care, said that among those seeking treatment in 2015, 12.4 percent said meth was their drug of choice. Last year, 30.2 percent said meth was their drug of choice. Pandemic-related economic downturn has caused a surge in relapses and overdoses, Brown said.

Part of the challenge of treating patients who have chronically used meth is all of the extra additives that may get cut with the drug unbeknownst to the user, Brown said.

“There’s so many different things inside of today’s meth,” Brown said. “So that may be wasp dope, that might be fentanyl, cocaine, etc. It’s all kinds of different things.”

How UK’s study came together is “perhaps the most interesting part of the story,” Young said. Researchers, part of UK’s and Emory University’s CARE2HOPE project, were told about wasp dope by their local advisory board. That board is made up of active drug users or those who are in the early stages of remission.

“We feel very strongly that the people who are using drugs, people who are in remission and recovery from substance use disorder are those that are most knowledgeable about what we need to study and about the barriers that we’re encountering,” said Young, who co-led the CARE2HOPE project, which received millions in research grants to study substance abuse in the region.

Participants for the survey, which also included questions on drug-use behavior and how they sought treatment, were recruited by building trust locally and asking early entrants into the study to pass referral cards on to their peers, Young said. At the request of the advisory board, the UK researchers inserted questions particularly about wasp dope into the study. Because the effects of wasp dope were so distinctive, many interviewed had “no confusion” about what substance they were being asked about, Young said.

“One of the things we’ve heard consistently from our participants, and from our board, is that one of the reasons they joined the study and stuck with it was because for one of the first times in many, many years, they were treated like human beings,” Young said. “And it’s horrible. It goes to show you the type of experience they’re having out in the community.”

Appalachian Recovery Center is based in Louisa but has 30 programs in 20 Kentucky counties and get someone into treatment “almost on demand,” Brown said. Those seeking addiction help through an ARC program can call 888-818-1434 or can visit their website at arccenters.com

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services 24/7 national hotline is also available at 1-800-662-4357.

“Addiction is one of the least understood and most complex illnesses known to man,” said Brown who was in addiction for 18 years and will soon celebrate 7 years of recovery. “Most folks who are in addiction, they don’t want to be stuck in addiction, they just don’t know the way out, it looks like that they’ve made too many bad decisions and they don’t know how to move past it. In my mind, there’s no such thing as too far gone.”