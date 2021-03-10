Gov. Kemp to give update on vaccine distribution efforts

State health officials plan to give an update on Georgia’s efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Brian Kemp is planning a Wednesday afternoon briefing at the state Capitol, the governor's office said.

Kemp will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey; and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings, Kemp said.

Kemp hasn’t given specifics on any plans to broaden the groups of Georgians who are eligible for the vaccine.

Some states in recent days have lowered the age group of people who are eligible.

Alaska’s governor on Tuesday announced that his state will become the first in the nation to allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a vaccine.