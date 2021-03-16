Kentucky monitoring 11 residents who returned from countries with Ebola outbreaks

Though there is no immediate risk, Kentucky is monitoring nearly a dozen residents who recently traveled to one of two countries experiencing an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

State and local officials know of at least 11 Kentuckians who recently traveled to Guinea or Democratic Republic of Congo, the governor said. Both African countries have confirmed new cases of Ebola in the last month.

“We don’t believe there is any significant risk at the moment,” Beshear said. “But we are and want to be transparent about making sure we reach out to anyone we learn has been in these areas where the Ebola outbreak [is].”

Beshear said his office is working with six hospitals to make sure they are ready for any suspected Ebola patients. “This is something every state is doing,” he said, reiterating, “We’ve not had a single person in Kentucky that is high risk. I want you to know we’re on top of it.”

Ebola is not airborne, but spreads through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids.

Health officials believe the outbreak in Guinea was caused by a person who survived the West Africa Ebola outbreak that began in 2014. Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo officials first announced initial cases of the virus in their countries in February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, at least 14 people have been infected and nine have died in Guinea. In DRC, at least a dozen cases have been confirmed and six people have died.