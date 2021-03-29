Woman celebrates 15 years without colon cancer

This year, Shirley Osborn celebrates 15 years without cancer.

Her journey — diagnosis and treatment — lasted less than a year.

It began on Martin Luther King day in 2006 when she had a doctor’s visit, and five days later, Osborn had surgery to remove a 12-inch cancerous mass from her lower intestine and part of her bladder.

Osborn would see an oncologist the following week for a treatment plan. She was told at 55, one cancer cell that escapes surgery is one cancer cell too many, as it could spread to other organs like the lungs or liver.

INCREASED COLON CANCER SCREENINGS COULD BE A LIFE SAVER

Back in 2006, screening for colon cancer wasn’t a priority. Even now, medical experts continue to improve screening rates.

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women if you don’t consider gender predominant cancers — prostate cancer in men and breast cancer in women — Annie Thibault, the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network’s executive director, said.

She adds that mortality of colon cancer doesn’t need to be so high.

“It is the second deadliest (cancer), mostly due to the fact that people delay screening,” Thibault said. “Because it’s also the most preventable cancer.”

Most colon cancers develop from polyps in the colon and rectum. Screening detects these polyps and if they are removed early enough, it can prevent cancer from developing.

Men are 30% more likely to be diagnosed and 46% more likely to die from colon cancer than women. Black people are 21% more likely to be diagnosed and 50% more likely to die than white people, according to the state health department.

Colon cancer has decreased in older populations thanks to increased screening but has increased among young people, according to the American Cancer Society.

Last August, actor and Anderson native Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of just 43.

Colon cancer has a five-year survival rate of 90% when found at early stages, but only 39% are screened early, according to the American Cancer Society. Survival drops to 14% if found in late stages.

It wasn’t until 2012 — Osborn was rethinking her health insurance — when she found out how bad it could have been.

Osborn — a now retired educator from Greenville School District — thought she had survived stage three cancer but pathology reports sent to her insurance agency showed it was stage four.

“Here I am 15 years later and I consider myself a miracle,” Osborn said.

It took 35 days of radiation and six months of oral chemotherapy — rotating 14 days on medication and seven days off — before she was declared cancer free.

“I didn’t have hair loss, but I had the typical nausea, vomiting and fatigue, and something that’s called palmer plantar,” Osborn said.

The end of her treatment coincided with a planned business trip to Italy. Her doctor let her start rehab early, with a few months left in chemotherapy, to build up her strength ahead of the trip, and her treatment concluded while in Rome.

“Part of me wanted to throw that pill bottle in the fountain,” Osborn said. “I didn’t throw it in the fountain, but it was an incredible gift.”

She gives a lot of credit to a medical team that moved swiftly and made her feel like a person rather than a patient. Osborn said she knows others aren’t so lucky, as she’s had several close friends who’ve died from various cancers.

“That’s the reality. But I am thankful for every single day I’ve had from the end of treatment.”

CDC GRANT TO IMPROVE SCREENING IN SC

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and health officials are trying to increase screening rates at a time when screenings — as well as primary care visits — have declined thanks to the pandemic.

There was a 90% drop in colonoscopies and biopsies in mid-April of 2020 compared to mid-April of 2019, according to the National Colorectal Cancer Round Table.

They estimate 18,800 missed or delayed diagnoses from March to June and delayed screenings due to the pandemic could lead to over 4,500 excess deaths in the next decade.

Last summer, the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network — which is part of the University of South Carolina — received a $3.6 million grant from the CDC to improve and increase screening of colon cancer in the state for the next five years.

South Carolina is 28th among states in screening rates for 50 to 64-year-olds (64.5% screening rate) and 17th for 65 to 75-year-olds (80.5%), according to NCCRT’s state-by-state report.

The CCPN is tasked with working with half a dozen health systems — including AnMed Health and Foothills Community Health Care in Clemson — to streamline screening referrals and work with patients to adhere to screening.

This includes improvement in identifying colon cancer risk factors to know when to refer a patient for screening and educate patients on the importance of screening.

They currently have nine navigators around the state to help patients access screenings. They work within communities and many are bilingual — one speaks five languages.

“There’s a lot of education that needs to happen in pockets of a community that’s different based on their risk,” Thibault said. “So, we do a lot of education around that.”

Breaking down cultural barriers along with language barriers is key to what they do. The way you talk about colon cancer and colonoscopies with different demographic groups can affect their participation in screening, Thibault said.

Addressing fears about the test and the importance of getting screened despite a lack of symptoms works well among Asian American groups, while addressing costs are key to Black Americans, according to NCCRT, which provides a messaging guidebook for different populations.

WHEN SHOULD YOU GET SCREENED

Screenings depend on age and personal risk factors. Typically, it is recommended that screening should begin at 45-years-old, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website.

If a patient has a family history of colon cancer, that person should be screened ten years before the age which the family member was diagnosed.

Osborn didn’t have a history of cancer in either side of her family. Her two sons will get screened before 45.

She also gets screened regularly to make sure the cancer doesn’t come back — she had gotten colonoscopies every three years but now her doctor says it can be every five.

Thibault herself was screened early because of family history and a “bad” polyp was found when she was 32.

“It’s so preventable,” Thibault said. “And if I didn’t know about my risk factor, I would probably have cancer right now.”

Irregular factors such as chronic diarrhea or constipation could also prompt earlier screening.

Screening is done through either a colonoscopy or a fecal exam.

A clean colonoscopy is typically good for ten years. A fecal exam should be done annually, unless you get a positive test, then you should get a colonoscopy every three years.