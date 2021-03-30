Health & Medicine

Chelsea to face Porto in Champions League in neutral Spain

The Associated Press

Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at the Stamford Bridge stadium, London, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
NYON, Switzerland

Chelsea and Porto will play both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals in neutral Spain because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said Tuesday the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville will stage the games on April 7 and 13. The venue is the home of Sevilla and hosted Champions League games earlier this season.

Porto is technically the home team for the first leg. UEFA has previously said the away goals rule will apply even when games are played at neutral venues.

Because of travel limits between England and Portugal, Arsenal and Benfica were previously forced to play in Rome and Athens when they met in the Europa League.

