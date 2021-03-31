Auburn University to shorten suspension for its fishing team

Auburn University officials say they will reinstate the school’s bass fishing team this spring over allegations that it repeatedly violated COVID-19 policies.

The school had initially suspended the team for the entire year, but agreed to the shorter punishment after a meeting that involved school administrators and team members.

The team violated the travel and events policy in July 2020, February 2021 and March 2021, school officials said in a memo.

The team will now be able to return to competition on April 22, 2021. During the suspension, no member of the team will be allowed to compete, recruit or represent the Auburn University Bass Fishing Team.

“I am thankful that Auburn University and its administration were willing to listen to us and consider all of the facts with an open mind,” said Logan Parks, president of the Auburn University Bass Fishing Club. “We have reached an agreement and, most importantly, the Auburn Team is excited about being able to resume representing Auburn University as we pursue another National Championship.”

Auburn’s team is one of the country’s top-ranked programs. Several former members have gone on to compete in professional bass fishing competitions.