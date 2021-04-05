Urena expected to start as Detroit hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (2-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-1)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Jose Urena (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division games in 2020. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.63 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The Twins went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.58.

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (illness), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).