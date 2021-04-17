Rolling average shows coronavirus cases increasing in Texas

The two-week rolling average of coronavirus cases in Texas is increasing, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

The average number of new cases per day in the state has risen from 3,286.4 on April 1 to 3,458.9 on April 15, an increase of 5.2%, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

There were a reported 2,430 newly confirmed or probable cases in the state Saturday and 65 additional deaths, according to the Texas health department. The rolling average of daily deaths in the state has decreased from 93.1 per day to 55.6, based on the data from Johns Hopkins.

Nearly 50,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Texas so far, ranking the state third nationally, Johns Hopkins reported.

The state had an estimated 64,125 active cases and 2,929 people hospitalized, according to the state health department.

The federal Centers for Disease Control reports 34.8% of Texas residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 20% are fully vaccinated.