All Washington students will be learning in-person Monday

Students in Washington who have not already begun in-person learning will do so on Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed an emergency proclamation in March requiring all public K-12 schools to provide an in-person learning option for all students by April 19, KING5 reported. The proclamation requires schools to offer an in-person instruction option that equates to at least 30% instructional time.

Seattle Public Schools, the largest public school district in Washington, will welcome students in sixth through 12th grades back to the classroom on Monday. Students will be required to wear face masks and compete a daily health screening prior to class, according to the district.

School districts across the state have been phasing in students over the last several weeks, starting with the youngest students and those in special education.

Data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction shows 54% of students in all grades are already receiving weekly in-person instruction as of the week of March 29, the most recent data available.

The data also shows 181 districts in the state are offering a partial in-person learning option for all students. Another 77 districts are offering traditional in-person learning, and 25 are phasing in students.

All school districts must follow physical distancing requirements in classes, masking and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19.