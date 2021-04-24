Health & Medicine

Missouri to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri is resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The state made the announcement Friday night in a tweet in response to U.S. health officials lifting an 11-day pause on the single-dose vaccine.

The state said that providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume next week. Just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered in Missouri before the pause.

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Sweet return: Vidalia Onion Festival back after virus hiatus

April 24, 2021 10:08 AM

Health & Medicine

Prescription drug drop-off sites open across South Carolina

April 24, 2021 10:01 AM

Health & Medicine

“Bo Bikes Bama” marks 10 years with virtual ride

April 24, 2021 9:48 AM

Health & Medicine

Gainesville mayor will seek city council seat instead

April 24, 2021 9:41 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service