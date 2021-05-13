Capital Senior Living: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Capital Senior Living Corp. (CSU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $38.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $18.80. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.95 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.

Capital Senior Living shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.