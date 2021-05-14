LEADING OFF: Yankees dealing with Hicks, Stanton injuries

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with Gary Sanchez after hitting a first-inning home run against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer during a baseball game on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:

____

HEALTH STATUS

Now the New York Yankees are dealing with a couple of significant injuries, in addition to their coronavirus issues.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks had an MRI that revealed a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday the team will initially try to treat the injury with medicine, and if that goes well, Hicks could be available this weekend in Baltimore. But he could require surgery if the medicine is not effective.

“I think it could go either way,” Boone said.

New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton was scratched with left quad tightness less than an hour before the first pitch Friday night. His status for the rest of the Orioles series is uncertain.

However, the Yankees didn’t have any new positive tests for COVID-19 to add to their eight cases already, Boone said.

The team revealed earlier this week that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having previously had COVID-19.

ANDERSONS APLENTY

It's an Anderson party in Milwaukee, where Braves right-hander Ian Anderson faces Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson. Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.46 ERA) is coming off a no-decision against Philadelphia, allowing three runs in six innings last weekend. Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.54 ERA) pitched three scoreless innings Sunday at Miami in his return from a strained right hamstring.

Pittsburgh also is sending an Anderson to the mound, with Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.05 ERA) going against Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants.

LOOKING FOR MORE

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón tries to extend his perfect start when he faces Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Rodón (5-0, 0.58 ERA) is the first White Sox pitcher to win his first five starts since Chris Sale began the 2016 season with nine in a row. Rodón was slated to go on Thursday, but he was pushed back because of back and hamstring tightness. He tossed six innings of five-hit ball during a 3-0 win at Kansas City on May 7. Minor (2-2, 5.75 ERA) is looking for his first win since April 23.