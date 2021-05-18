University of Kansas reschedules 2021 commencements

Hundreds of University of Kansas graduates who had their graduation canceled Sunday because of severe weather will have another chance to attend commencement ceremonies.

Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be held Sunday, May 23, at Memorial Stadium. Further details will be announced later, he said.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university called off all three ceremonies on Sunday for the class of 2021 amid worries about lightning.

Class of 2021 KU graduates still made the most of the day. Students and their families congregated on the Hill for photos, and graduates took turns walking through the Campanile.

Girod said Monday he realized many people and their families would not be able to attend the rescheduled ceremonies but he said the university wanted to provide a ceremony for the class.

It was the second straight year the university had to call off commencement. The 2020 ceremonies were postponed after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The class of 2020 is also scheduled to celebrate its commencement on Sunday.