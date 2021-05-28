Cherokee Nation approves $2,000 payments to its citizens

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a news conference in Tahlequah, Okla. Nearly 400,000 citizens of the Cherokee Nation will receive $2,000 lump sum payments as part of the Oklahoma-based tribe’s share of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation Thursday, May 27, 2021 authorizing the direct payments to each of the tribe’s 392,832 citizens. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) AP

Nearly 400,000 Cherokee Nation citizens will receive $2,000 lump-sum payments as part of the Oklahoma-based tribe's share of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation Thursday authorizing the direct payments to each of the tribe's 392,832 citizens. The tribe's governing council voted 16-1 to authorize the payments.

“In this resolution, we will appropriate funds out of the $1.8 billion (provided the tribe) to cover the individual assistance payments to citizens and adopt a broad spending framework with categories as a place to start which can be modified as we move forward," Hoskin said in a statement.

The direct payments represent more than 43% of the $1.8 billion provided to the tribe through Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

In addition to the payments, Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner’s spending plan includes mental health and wellness initiatives, assistance for Cherokee-owned small businesses, tribal health care services, infrastructure improvements, and support for education, housing and job training for Cherokee families.

The Cherokee Nation is the second-largest tribal nation in the country, second only to the Arizona-based Navajo Nation.