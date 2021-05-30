Event will give Bradenton a chance to mourn COVID losses

In the 10 months since Nick Fazzina died from COVID-19 at Blake Medical Center, his family has never been able to properly mourn his passing, or even have a funeral.

Unfortunately, that scenario was repeated often in Manatee County. COVID-19 has sickened more than 39,000 people and claimed more than 680 lives in the county.

It is for a community just now emerging from the worst days of the pandemic that Tidewell Hospice and Tidewell Foundation have announced a community celebration of life 6-7 p.m. June 17 at the Bradenton Riverwalk Amphitheater, 606 Third Ave. W.

Nick Fazzina’s widow, Betsey, plans to attend.

“I think it is really appropriate way for people to grieve. You don’t get closure until you have had a chance to mourn,” she said.

This August, the Fazzina family will get together for a funeral with military honors for Nick Fazzina.

“It was his dying wish to have a military funeral and it was my promise to do that,” Betsey said.

Tidewell, provider of free grief services for the community, decided to hold the celebration of life for the many survivors who are struggling with unprocessed grief due to the loss of a loved one.

Funerals, celebrations of life, weddings and more fell victim to the pandemic, as did countless jobs, while pressure mounted on food banks to feed the hungry.

“We just had so many people who told us they needed closure,” Debbie Mason, president of the Tidewell Foundation, said.

Although the June 17 ceremony won’t be religious, it will provide a spiritual grief release to start on the path to renewal, Mason said.

A brief ceremony is planned, starting with the playing of music as guests arrive. Tidewell’s grief service team will read the names of loved ones lost during the pandemic.

The ceremony will also allow honoring the loss of friends, caregivers, coworkers, or other changes that caused grief during the pandemic.

An optional walk will be offered after the ceremony to provide an opportunity for those who would like to reflect in guided meditation.

Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled.

Rabbi Barbara Ailello, rabbinic advisor for Congregation Ner Tamid, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, said memorial services are very important rituals that many missed during the pandemic.

“These ceremonies are healthy and healing,” Aiello said.

Father Mark Heuberger, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton, said he thinks the Tidewell ceremony is a wonderful idea.

“It’s been a very stressful time,” Heuberger said.

Don Sturiano, who serves as pastor of Kingdom Life Christian Church, 3700 26th St. W., and as chaplain for the Bradenton Police Department, was also supportive of Tidewell’s initiative.

“In regard to the overall work Tidewell Hospice provides, I can say from personal experience with my mother who passed in 2008, they were a blessing to us all. Their latest initiative to provide a community celebration of life, truly has The Father’s heart all over it,” Sturiano said.

Cathy Tobias of Anna Maria also supports anything that helps bring closure to those mourning a loved one.

In February, Tobias and volunteers unfurled her COVID ribbon memorial along a stretch of beach on Anna Mara Island. The memorial contained a ribbon for each Floridian who had died in the pandemic.

At the time, the chain stretched about 2 1/2 football fields long, and had about 27,000 ribbons, including more than 500 for deaths in Manatee County.

“It’s been a really tough year, and we have added 10,000 more ribbons. It’s important to know that you’re not alone. The ceremony is a shared experience,” Tobias said.

The next stop for the ribbon memorial is Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. In addition to the ribbons, each with a name of someone who has died from COVID, Tobias is now accepting laminated pictures of those lost. For more information, email covidribbonmemorial@gmail.com.

The public is invited to the Tidewell celebration at Bradenton Riverwalk Amphitheater. No RSVP is required. For more information, call 941-552-7546.