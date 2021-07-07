Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Texas church camp

Dozens of children and adults have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Texas church camp. Three tested positive for the highly contagious delta variant.

Fifty-seven adults and youths from Galveston County tested positive, including six patients who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s local health authority. More than 90 others, including some from outside the county, have reported positive test results to Galveston County health officials, he said.

More than 450 adults and grade-six-to-12 youths attended the camp organized near Giddings, Texas, by Clear Creek Community Church in League City, a Houston suburb in Galveston County.

The outbreak prompted the church to cancel services until July 11.

Giddings is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Houston. League City is 24 miles (39 kilometers) southeast of Houston.