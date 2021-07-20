Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Kansas City Star. July 13, 2021.

Editorial: Were missing children buried in unmarked graves in Johnson County? It’s time we knew

The only way to know if Indigenous children are buried in unmarked graves on the remaining 12 acres of what used to be the Indian Manual Labor School grounds in Fairway, Kansas, is to go there and look.

That’s exactly what leaders of the Shawnee Tribe are asking the U.S. federal government to do. “Our kids are missing,” said Shawnee Chief Benjamin Barnes. “The U.S. Congress knows this. They have known because we have been telling them for a long time. They have done nothing. The U.S. has an obligation.” Barnes says these are children who may have become sick and died and whose bodies were never returned to their families over the span of 150 years.

The Biden administration last month announced an initiative to search for the remains of hundreds of thousands of Native American children who were for more than a century forcibly taken from their families and communities and sent to government boarding schools, where they were stripped of their culture.

But what may not be included in that initiative are schools run by religious groups like the Shawnee Mission school founded before 1879 when the first government-run schools were opened.

Speaking to a conference of the National Congress of American Indians last month, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the search would include a deep dive into the records of the federal schools as well as a land search using ground penetrating radar in an attempt to locate the remains of these children.

“I know that this process will be long and difficult,” Haaland said. “I know that this process will be painful. It won’t undo the heartbreak and loss that so many of us feel. But only by acknowledging the past can we work toward a future that we’re all proud to embrace.”

The Department of the Interior told The Star Editorial Board it will survey historical records in federal repositories such as the National Archives and the American Indian Records Repository, as well as records maintained by nongovernmental organizations operating Indian residential boarding schools.

The federal initiative follows a discovery earlier this year of more than 700 unmarked Indigenous children’s graves at government-founded and church-run boarding schools in Canada.

The mass warehousing of Native American children was born out of a mission to destroy Native culture, language and family that was started by Richard H. Pratt, who found the Carlisle Indian School Project in Pennsylvania in 1879.

These government boarding schools operated into the 1960s. Federal schools and those run by Christian missionaries existed all across the country. By 1926, more than 80% of Indigenous school-age children were attending boarding school.

Barnes said these boarding schools weren’t just about teaching children to read, write and learn a skill. “The Shawnee Mission school wasn’t the reading and writing and gospel school. It was the manual labor school.” Most of the children, ages 5 to 22, were Shawnee or Delaware, but other tribes also were represented.

The Christian schools weren’t owned by the U.S. government, but Congress assigned authority to Indian agents with whom they contracted to work with the missionaries, who then convinced Native American families to send their children to the schools. Tribes paid as much as $100 per child. “Essentially it was coercion,” Barnes said. The implication was, “if you don’t want your kids to be marched to death like you were, you need to become like white folks and fit in. … We were paying for our own extinction. But they failed. We are still here.”

Johnson County gets its name from The Rev. Thomas Johnson, the Methodist minister who started the school in 1839. Today the site — the Shawnee Indian Mission — and its collections are owned by the Kansas State Historical Society. Fairway is responsible for the upkeep of the property. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1968.

Johnson and his family are buried in the Shawnee Mission Methodist Cemetery about a block away, at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Canterbury Road.

Since a large section of the cemetery has no visible gravestones, last month researchers launched a project using ground-penetrating radar to see if there were others buried on that property.

Patrick Zollner, director of cultural resources at the Kansas Historical Society, said it’s not likely that any Native American children would have been buried in a cemetery for white people. That’s not what researchers were looking for, he said.

Now they should use that same technology to look for the remains of Indigenous children on the grounds of the school itself.

“Children lived there. Children died,” Barnes said. “It’s possible that children could have been buried anywhere on those 2,000 acres. I don’t know what the truth is, but we have to look.”

___

Topeka Capital-Journal. July 16, 2021.

Editorial: Your family can visit 70 of the coolest sites in Kansas for free. Sunflower Summer program is a big success.

A hearty huzzah and kudos to everyone enjoying a Sunflower Summer.

This new initiative from the Kansas State Department of Education uses COVID-19 relief funds to provide free admission to 70 attractions across the state. These include museums, theaters and landmarks — among them the Kansas Museum of History, the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, the Evel Knievel Museum and so much more.

The program launched on July 1 and has already put up impressive numbers. According to the KSDE’s Twitter account: “In the first 11 days there were over 6,000 site visits. The app has 53,000 registered users.”

This is tremendous news for Kansas in so many ways.

Most obviously, it’s a terrific opportunity for kids — after a school year either spent at home or constrained by COVID-19 restrictions — to get out and explore their state. It’s also a tremendous way for families to spend time together enjoying all our state has to offer. Both audiences also stand to benefit from a deeper and more profound understand of the environment and history of this state that we all love so much.

But it doesn’t stop there. It’s also an economic development bonanza, bringing in audiences for venues that have all faced challenges of their own over the past year and a half. Direct aid from the government was critical, of course, but boosting audiences through a program like Sunflower Summer actually gets them back to doing what they do best.

We can see the number working on the ground, too. In the first two weeks of the program, Topeka’s Kansas Children’s Discovery Center had 113 families, including 144 adults and 234 children, use the program. That’s impressive.

With this being vacation season, it’s unfortunately common to hear about friends and families heading off to far-off locales or, at the very least, Colorado. Their pictures clutter our group chats and social media feeds. And while we can understand the allure, let’s not forget our own state.

KSDE should be commended for its ingenuity and civic-mindedness in creating the program.

And the best part? It’s still going on. You can learn more about it at www.sunflowersummer.org, and find the app in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

A state full of adventure awaits, and all you have to do is click a couple of links.

