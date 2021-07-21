Health & Medicine

Missouri’s GOP governor to announce vaccine incentives

By SUMMER BALLENTINE The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday is set to announce COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

Parson’s office said he’ll unveil perks for getting vaccinated at a Wednesday press conference in his Capitol office. He's also expected to announce the new state health department director.

Parson has said he’s hesitant to offer prizes or other rewards for doing something that he considers a personal responsibility.

But he’s also said that he’s considering all options to increase vaccination rates in the state, which is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated people.

The state health department reports that about 40% of Missouri is fully vaccinated.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Rolovich won’t attend Pac-12 event due to vaccine mandate

July 21, 2021 6:49 PM

Health & Medicine

Jones expects the Cowboys to improve off 6-10 season.

July 21, 2021 6:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service