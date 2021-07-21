Missouri’s GOP governor to announce vaccine incentives

Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday is set to announce COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

Parson’s office said he’ll unveil perks for getting vaccinated at a Wednesday press conference in his Capitol office. He's also expected to announce the new state health department director.

Parson has said he’s hesitant to offer prizes or other rewards for doing something that he considers a personal responsibility.

But he’s also said that he’s considering all options to increase vaccination rates in the state, which is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated people.

The state health department reports that about 40% of Missouri is fully vaccinated.