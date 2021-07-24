Georgia mobile home park goes 3 weeks without water service

Residents at a Georgia mobile home said they have had almost no water service for the past three weeks.

So little water comes out of the pipes that it is almost impossible to flush toilets, wash dishes or take a bath at the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park in Columbus, WRBL-TV reports.

The water also isn't safe to drink.

“I had to spend three days in the hotel, me and my 8-year-old and my wife. That was money coming out of our pocket," resident Jeffery Williams said.

Water has been restored to some areas of the mobile home park and a citation has been issued to owner Fountain Bleau Capital LLC, said Columbus Inspection and Code Enforcement Director Ryan Pruett.

The Massachusetts owner of the park said the maintenance staff was infected with COVID-19 and that delayed fixing the water problems.