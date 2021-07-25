Wichita-area splash park reopens after illness outbreak

A splash park where several people became ill with bacterial infections has been allowed to reopen after it made necessary changes and passed inspection, Sedgwick County officials said.

The splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, which has been closed since June 18, reopened this weekend, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns told the park in a letter Friday that after reviewing changes to the park and inspections, the health department is “satisfied that all requirements are met and that there is no risk of infection.”

The park now meets criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Model Aquatic Health Code, health officials said.

The Sedgwick County news release said eight people who visited the park on June 11 contracted Shigella, a bacteria that spreads from person-to-person through exposure to contaminated feces.

People who attended the splash park have also tested positive for the norovirus, sapovirus and a type of E. coli called enteropathogenic E. coli, the Kansas Department of Health reported.

A lawsuit against the park has 47 plaintiffs seeking more than $75,000 in restitution because of illnesses they said were connected to the park.