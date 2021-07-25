Health & Medicine

Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Alastair Grant AP
KAWAGOE, Japan

Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year's U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Couple accused of reform school abuses released from prison

July 25, 2021 3:46 AM

Health & Medicine

Indiana Lake Michigan port sees big jump in shipments

July 25, 2021 3:46 AM

Health & Medicine

2 LSU grads give total of $110,000 to wildlife hospital

July 25, 2021 3:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service