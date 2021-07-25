Care home for people living with HIV, AIDS marks 30 years

Activities coordinator Crystal White talks with resident Ms. Mayilyn inside House of Mercy Tuesday afternoon, July 6, 2021. in Belmont, N.C. Since opening their doors in May 1991, the House of Mercy has helped more than 350 individuals. About a dozen or so individuals live there continuously. (Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette via AP) AP

Brenda Williams remembers moving into the House of Mercy in Belmont nearly nine years ago and immediately wanting to leave. She had lived in her own apartment in Gastonia for 11 years and was used to the life she had there.

But Williams, now 69, credits the House of Mercy with helping her not only live with HIV for 22 years, but also quitting her cocaine habit.

She has time to think at the House of Mercy, she says, and also enjoys playing bingo with other residents and sharing meals together as a community. Staff does not pass judgment on residents, and now she can not imagine wanting to live anywhere else.

“I’m very well taken care of,” she said.

House of Mercy opened its doors in May 1991 to help individuals who were dying of AIDS. That was the same year Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the rock band Queen died from the disease and that L.A. Lakers player Earvin “Magic” Johnson announced he was HIV positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would report in 1991 that 1 million people had AIDS, as it was moving toward becoming the leading cause of death for all Americans between the ages of 25 and 44.

Since opening in Belmont, the House of Mercy has helped more than 350 individuals. About a dozen or so individuals live there continuously.

Sister Mary Wright founded House of Mercy after traveling throughout the South, taking note on how other organizations were responding to the AIDS crisis.

“When she came back she didn’t know at the time that she was going to be the first CEO of House of Mercy,” said Latoya Gardner, current president and CEO of House of Mercy.

The house offers several programs to those in need. One program Gardner sees as valuable to the residents is the nutritional program. All residents and staff eat together, and the setting begins to function as a support group.

“When older and younger folks get an opportunity to sit at that table together, they begin to share their stories,” said Gardner. “In sharing those stories people have been able to navigate their illness.”

In 2020, House of Mercy launched the Bridge Program. As more people began to live longer with HIV and AIDS, the House of Mercy recognized hospice care was no longer as needed as it was at the beginning of the epidemic.

The Bridge Program helps people with their journey back into the community. The program bridges a gap and offers support to make financial decisions easier.

“We will continue to be with these individuals in order to offer them supportive services as they continue on with their journey toward health,” said Gardner.

House of Mercy lies close to Gardner’s heart because in 1995 her brother died of AIDS. Two weeks after her brother passed away, House of Mercy called because a bed had become available.

“As my parents reflect on House of Mercy it always becomes an opportunity for us to wonder what could have happened if he could have had the support,” said Gardner.

Gardner wants the House of Mercy to be a place where people with HIV and AIDS can come for both physical and emotional help.

“Our commitment to you is to walk hand in hand with you to help navigate any of the issues that you are experiencing, HIV related or not,” said Gardner.

The stigma of HIV and AIDS is often tied to people who are not fully educated about transmission. As such, people do harm by not understanding or getting that education, said Gardner.

HIV and AIDS are also closely linked to the LGBTQ community and drug users, two groups of people that are often discriminated against. Approximately 1.2 million people now live in the U.S. with AIDS, about 13% of them do not know it and need testing, according to HIV.gov.

“This is a place that’s judgment free, where we will not discriminate against you,” said Gardner.

As far as the next 30 years, Gardner said House of Mercy aims to help more people. As the page turns on hospice care, focus turns toward those living their lives with HIV.

“I think we are learning more and a lot of that education helps to reduce the stigma and discrimination. Although, it remains an uphill battle to make sure that we do that in our local communities,” she said.

Gardner also thanks the community of Belmont for its support of their mission.

“That in and of itself is, for lack of a better word, I think I would call it brave,” she said.