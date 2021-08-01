Rizzo HR again for Yanks as Marlins’ Mattingly misses game

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo moves away before being hit by a pitch thrown by Miami Marlins starter Trevor Rogers during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Anthony Rizzo homered in his second consecutive game since joining the Yankees, leading New York over Miami 4-2 Saturday on a night Marlins manager Don Mattingly missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Obtained from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Rizzo drove a sinker from reliever Steven Otker near the right field upper deck in the seventh for his 16th homer.

“It’s a long way to go, but winning two games definitely helps,” Rizzo said. “To come to New York and join this team that’s had a lot of success in years past, it’s amazing and it’s a good feeling.”

Rizzo also singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored the go-ahead run. He is 4 for 5 and has reached base eight times in two games with New York.

“I think he’s shown throughout his career not only he’s a great player, but he’s been really good in big spots and when it matters most,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I don’t think there’s any question he elevates his game a little bit. We’ve certainly seen that the first couple of days here. He’s highly motivated to play for a championship again.”

Mattingly tested positive Saturday. The 60-year-old, a former Yankees captain in his sixth season as Miami’s manager, was vaccinated in mid-April and experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the ballpark. Bench coach James Rowson managed the Marlins in Mattingly’s absence.

“The players were ready. The coaches were prepared,” Rowson said. “It was a great job by the coaching staff. When something like this happens, you rely on all these guys to know what they are doing in their area. Each one of these guys were prepared, and that made it a lot easier for me to be able to manage the game.”

With the score 2-2 in the fifth, David Hess (2-1) walked Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, and the runners advanced on Rougned Odor’s fly to deep left.

Gary Sánchez struck out, No. 8 hitter Tyler Wade was intentionally walked and Gio Urshela pinch hit for starter Domingo Germán.

Anthony Bender relieved and his first pitch got past catcher Jorge Alfaro. Limited to pinch hitting as he recovers from hamstring tightness, Urshela struck out, ending the inning.

Germán, who took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning in his previous start at Boston and ended with a no-decision, allowed two runs, two hits, struck out five and walked two. He is winless since May 20.

Lucas Luetge (4-1) struck out four of six batters he retired in two scoreless innings. Recently acquired Clay Holmes needed only five pitches for a perfect seventh in his second game with New York and Chad Green followed with a perfect eighth.

Jonathan Loaisiga got his third save in five chances, giving up Brian Anderson’s one-out single. Lewin Díaz hit a grounder to a shifted shortstop Gleyber Torres between first and second, and when Anderson stopped, Torres lunged and tagged him with his glove while the ball was in his bare hand.

Torres bounced the throw to Rizzo at first, and a video review overturned the initial out call. With runners on first and second — the Marlins unsuccessfully argued it should have been first and third — Loaisiga struck out Alfaro and got Bryan De La Cruz to ground into a game-ending forceout.

Boone rested Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton in favor of Loaisiga.

“He relishes those opportunities,” Boone said. “He’s become one of the really good relievers in this league and on a given night he’s got it going. We feel good with him closing it out.”

Miami matched its season worst of 16 games under .500 at 44-60 and will be under Rowson’s watch while Mattingly recovers from COVID-19.

“He’s read. He’s a guy who has been in baseball a long time,” Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas said of Rowson. “He knows both sides of the ball, hitting and pitching.”

Odor’s RBI single and Sánchez’s run-scoring double built a 2-0 lead in the second off Trevor Rogers. Alfaro hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Activated from the injured list Saturday, Rogers gave up five runs and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. The rookie left-hander, Miami’s representative in the All-Star game, Rogers has not won since June 10.

HEANEY’S YANKEE DEBUT

Andrew Heaney’s Yankee debut could occur early in the week. The left-handed starter threw a bullpen session in Miami before Boone determines where he will fit in New York’s rotation. An eight-year major league veteran, Heaney was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Heaney is 6-7 with a 5.27 in 18 starts season. The addition of Heaney will likely alter the role of left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr., whose 11 appearances with the Yankees this season has included three starts.

“Potentially he goes Monday, then we’d slide Nestor back into that flex role,” Boone said. “Again, kind of get through today and tomorrow and make that decision.”

STILL HOMERLESS AT HIS FORMER HOME

Stanton thought he had his first home run as a visiting player in the ballpark where he became one of the game’s most feared sluggers. The former Marlin drilled a shot off Rogers that bounced near the wall in center and was ruled a double in the second. The Yankees unsuccessfully appealed that the ball cleared the wall.

“I’ve played in this park for many years, you never know how the ball’s going to fly,” Stanton said. “Make sure you get a double at least.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Yankees added Heaney to the active roster and designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment. ... The Marlins added C Alex Jackson, who was acquired from Atlanta Friday, to the active roster. RHP Jordan Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville and RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu had an MRI that disagnosed a bruised right triceps. ... Chapman was unavailable because of general body soreness after pitching three times in four days, manager Aaron Boone said. ... RHP Clarke Schmidt (elbow) will continue his rehab assignments at Low-A Tampa.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (quadriceps) was to pitch in a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola Saturday. ... RHP Pablo López (right rotator cuff strain) threw from 60 feet Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.78) will start the series finale on Sunday. The Marlins had not announced a starter.