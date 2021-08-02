Injuries reported after rush for exits at sports complex

Authorities say a number of people were injured at an indoor sports complex in Pennsylvania after some kind of incident triggered a crowd rush for the exits.

Diane Garber, emergency services coordinator for East Hempfield Township, said the 2:20 p.m. Sunday incident at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim apparently started as a fight during a basketball tournament, but there has been no confirmation of initial reports of a weapon being involved.

“We have no information of anything other than mass chaos and everybody leaving the facility in a very disorganized manner," she said.

Garber said there were fewer than a dozen injuries, with six to eight people transported to hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the rush by scores of people to get out of the facility.

Spooky Nook Sports said on its Facebook page that while the investigation is still ongoing, “preliminary reports indicate ... there were no shots fired."

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the complex, which has been evacuated as police investigate.