Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Inquirer. Aug. 9, 2021.

Editorial: Gov. Wolf isn’t pulling harmful COVID-19 stunts like Florida’s Ron DeSantis. But he’s also not doing enough

Governors are again making coronavirus headlines, and this time not because they are filling a leadership void — but because they are putting their constituents at risk. Most egregious is Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor, who is ignoring a spike in cases and hospitalizations in his state. Instead, he is spreading disinformation about the coronavirus entering the U.S. from immigrants crossing the Southern border.

It’s not hard for Democratic governors to look good by comparison. But in a pandemic, being better than those who deny reality is not enough.

Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf was agile and determined in his response in the early days of the pandemic. He signed a statewide emergency declaration the same day Pennsylvania confirmed its first case. Wolf also ordered school and business shutdowns before his counterparts in New York and New Jersey.

These measures are likely part of the reason that Pennsylvania has significantly lower overall and recent coronavirus death rates compared with New York and New Jersey — as well as fewer total cases per 100,000 than all its neighboring states except for Maryland.

These moves also came with a political cost. Pennsylvania Republicans, more interested in creating culture wars than curbing the spread of the coronavirus, have used Wolf’s actions to paint him as a tyrant. In the May election, Republicans successfully stripped Wolf (and future governors) of the ability to extend emergency declarations without the legislature’s approval.

So it’s understandable why Wolf would be timid to impose any new mandate or restrictions.

But he needs to find a way to move forward, especially as the delta variant spreads. New York, New Jersey, and Maryland have higher vaccination rates than Pennsylvania. The more unvaccinated Pennsylvanians, the more likely the commonwealth will see a resurgence of death and cases.

There is more Wolf can do to curb the spread of the coronavirus, protect children, and increase the number of vaccinated Pennsylvanians. Republican backlash may follow, but the actions aren’t especially bold.

Unlike the federal government, the states of California, New York, and Virginia, a growing list of private companies, and, according to reports, soon the U.S. military, Pennsylvania does not require state employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Wolf said last week that his administration is “still deciding” whether to make such a requirement. The state is the second-largest employer in Pennsylvania. Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey also hasn’t imposed a vaccine mandate, except for some health-care workers.

Mayor Jim Kenney also does not require employees of Philadelphia to be vaccinated. He should.

Unlike his counterpart in New Jersey, Wolf said that he will not require masks in schools and will leave the decision to school districts. Wolf knows that many districts will not require masking, and the spike of children sick with COVID-19 in Louisiana and Texas should serve as a dire warning.

Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, should lead by example as responsible employers in a pandemic. Similarly, Wolf shouldn’t allow the health of kids to be threatened because of a culture war waged by Republicans. Wolf has the power to keep more people healthy, let children return to in-person school, and keep the economy running. Doing better than Florida is just not good enough.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Aug. 9, 2021.

Editorial: Redistricting needs public input

The once-in-a-decade redrawing of the state’s legislative districts is an inherently political process since four of the five commission members charged with the redistricting are elected lawmakers. But drawing fair districts is still an achievable goal if public input is prioritized, which is the goal of two of the state’s largest advocacy groups.

Representatives of Fair Districts PA and Common Cause of Pennsylvania recently provided public testimony to the five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission at a meeting in Harrisburg.

The message was clear: If the state is to end the previous practice of gerrymandering districts to suit political agendas, then public comment and suggestions must be a driving force in deciding the outline of the 50 state Senate and 203 state House districts.

Improved public participation in the redistricting process has been the goal of the two groups after losing the battle to establish an independent citizens commission that would draw congressional and legislative districts.

So far the Reapportionment Commission, chaired by University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Emeritus Mark Nordenberg, has held four public meetings, two of which were Zoom meetings in which members of the public could register to offer testimony. More meetings are planned but not yet scheduled.

Mr. Nordenberg has promised a fair and transparent process in drawing the legislative districts, and both Fair Districts and Common Cause plan to hold him to that, as they should.

Among the suggestions from the groups that the commission should consider are a paid advertising campaign to educate the public about redistricting and how they can participate; and town hall meetings held by legislators to provide updates and hear comments.

Carol Kuniholm, chair of Fair Districts PA, said her group also is finishing a map-drawing contest in which participants are asked to draw district boundaries based on compactness, contiguity and “avoiding partisan bias.” The group plans to share the maps — which she said good mappers often complete in days — for review and submit them as testimony to the commission as a “benchmark” for any proposed maps.

These are the types of public participation in the process that the commission should use to guide its decisions. The census data needed to begin the process will be available later this month, and more public input based on those numbers should be encouraged.

For too long, the state’s legislative districts have been drawn to protect incumbents and the political party in power. Fair Districts PA and Common Cause have stepped up the effort in recent years to put an end to gerrymandering that often divided neighborhoods and communities with shared interests.

The opportunity for the public to have a voice in the decision-making is part of the Reapportionment Commission’s goal. It’s an opportunity that must not be wasted.

York Dispatch. Aug. 5, 2021.

Editorial: Private colleges should be leaders when it comes to requiring COVID-19 vaccines

York College will require universal masking indoors for the fall semester until its campus population reaches a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate.

York College students will also be required to submit proof that they were vaccinated before returning to campus. Unvaccinated students must provide a negative COVID-19 test dated no more than three days before their return to campus. Students who are not fully vaccinated will also be required to participate in random surveillance testing during the school year.

Given the latest COVID-19 surge caused by the emergence of the Delta variant, those are all wise moves, but they don’t go quite far enough.

We believe it’s time for the school to join the long list of colleges nationwide, mostly private, that are requiring their students to have a COVID-19 vaccine to attend in-person classes. If students refuse vaccination because of justified medical or religious exemptions, they should be required to submit to frequent scheduled asymptomatic testing, not just random testing.

In Pennsylvania, more than three dozen colleges have already made the decision to require vaccines for their students, including other regional private colleges such as Gettysburg, Franklin & Marshall and Dickinson.

Young people think they’re invincible: There’s no doubt that young people between the ages of 18 and 22 often feel invincible. As a result, there’s a natural inclination among folks in that age group to feel that they don’t need the vaccine.

There’s also little doubt that young people, generally, have been able to better handle COVID-19 symptoms than older adults. That has started to change, however, as the delta variant becomes more predominant. Young people are now at more risk than ever before.

That’s one big reason why York College should require their students to get the vaccine to attend school this fall. Another is that the older staff members could be at serious risk if many of the students are unvaccinated. Because of that, a similar vaccine requirement should exist for school employees.

A privilege, not a right: Attending and working for a private college is not a right, it’s a privilege. As a result, the school, like any private organization, should be allowed to set policies that its students and employees must follow.

Most colleges already require on-campus students to be vaccinated against viral diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella. Government agencies have suggested that schools may similarly require the new COVID-19 shot.

Others, of course, disagree, arguing that inoculation can’t be made mandatory while the vaccines are still categorized as “emergency use only.”

Public colleges: For public colleges, the decision becomes more difficult, since those schools are largely supported by taxpayer dollars. Denying qualified students access to the school because the students aren’t vaccinated becomes a more problematic legal issue.

In response to the COVID surge, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new guidance recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors at K-12 schools.

Colleges should be no different.

It’s long past time to take this pandemic seriously. Our institutions of higher learning should be leaders in the vaccination endeavor.

Simply encouraging students to get vaccinated is no longer enough.

Altoona Mirror. Aug. 7, 2021.

Editorial: Transportation funding ideas non-starters

Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source or sources a number of times.

Each time that initiative failed.

On July 16 came news that drastic changes could be on the horizon regarding transportation funding.

As Mirror readers no doubt recall, the headline “Fee per mile might replace gas tax” awakened many sleepy eyes at the breakfast table.

Anyone who began reading the article realized quickly that they did not like what they were reading.

At the same time, anyone who shifted their thought process beyond the article itself realized that Pennsylvania is in deep trouble in terms of transportation funding, and that numerous tough, controversial and politically unpalatable decisions will be necessary.

However, readers who directed their thoughts even further from the article had a good basis for concluding that most of the article’s scary prospects are not going to happen — at least not to the degree that some people in Harrisburg might advocate.

Replacing the property tax is an easy challenge when stacked against the commonwealth’s transportation-funding dilemma.

Lawmakers could not muster the will to address the complicated considerations involved in school funding; a similar lack of will is destined to dominate transportation-fundingd.

This is not to imply that the ideas promoted by the 42-member Transportation Revenue Options Commission appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf in March are workable and worth pursuing; it is only to point out that the General Assembly tends to shy away from such potentially controversial matters and probably will not rush into considering any of the proposals.

Therefore, don’t become a nervous wreck fearing what might lie ahead. Most of what has been proposed isn’t going to happen.

In addition to a proposed 8.1-cents-a-mile tax for each mile a vehicle is driven, the Revenue Options Commission is advocating a $1 fee for every package delivered. The commission also advocates per-trip fees for transportation networks such as Uber and Lyft, a fee involving electric vehicles, a new tax for vehicle purchases and higher vehicle-rental and vehicle-registration fees.

All of what is being proposed is aimed at closing an $8.1 billion annual gap identified by PennDOT regarding road and bridge work. The transportation-funding shortage will be exacerbated by the need to replace a $400 million annual payment from the Pennsylvania Turnpike that will expire next year.

Even if some of the transportation-funding challenge will be relieved initially by infrastructure money coming from the federal government, this state still must make a choice between tough decisions or watching its transportation network deteriorate.

For now, feel confident that tough transportation-funding decisions — as well as ending the school property tax — are far from the top of the Legislature’s work calendar.

Scranton Times-Tribune. Aug. 9, 2021.

Editorial: Legislature springs into inaction

Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!

Democratic state Rep. Margo Davidson, who represented parts of Delaware County, resigned in July after pleading guilty to stealing from taxpayers in the form of reimbursements for bogus expenses, and to misusing campaign funds. That was after she crashed her state-leased SUV twice in 12 days while driving with a suspended license — which was not included in the charges to which she pleaded guilty.

She is just the latest elected representative to misuse the system illegally or legally. Sometimes, it’s difficult to tell the difference because lawmakers, who craft the rules that govern their own conduct, haven’t bothered to require expense receipts and other documentation that would be a deterrent to stealing expense money. Without such documentation, the question is whether Davidson is the only one or the one who got caught.

Republican Rep. Seth Grove of York County, chairman of the House State Government Committee, vowed to conduct hearings covering expense reimbursements, extravagant car leases and other ethics issues regarding lawmakers’ access to public money.

He might have to begin with his own accounts. Spotlight PA, which covers the Legislature, reported that Grove did not report more than $30,000 worth of expenses over four years that appeared in other House records.

Hearings are fine as far as they go, but this is not a new problem. Proposals, including legislation, are introduced every session to clean up the ethical quagmire in which the Legislature does business.

The reform elements are well known: Documented and publicly disclosed expenses, mandated online publicly accessible expense reporting by every legislator, a ban on all “gifts” to lawmakers from lobbyists or others seeking favor in the Legislature, an end to luxury car leases in favor of publicly disclosed mileage reimbursements or use of state fleet vehicles for public business, campaign contribution limits, and a definitive ban on personal use of campaign money.

Lawmakers treat basic ethics as being highly complex when in fact it is a very simple issue: fundamentally, regarding finances, it’s a matter of spending only what is necessary and reporting what you spend. That shouldn’t require too many hearings.

___

Reading Eagle. Aug. 9, 2021.

Editorial: New medical school in Wyomissing a welcome addition

There was some good news recently that should have a positive impact on local health care and the economic prospects of greater Reading.

The eagerly-awaited Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health is welcoming its inaugural class of first-year medical students.

Yes, Wyomissing is now home to a medical school in a collaboration between Philadelphia-based Drexel and Reading Hospital parent Tower Health. The project is opening three years after it was announced and two years after construction began. We congratulate Drexel, Tower Health and their contractors on getting this accomplished despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s intended to be a community-integrated medical school that spans urban, suburban and rural populations, according to Dr. Charles B. Cairns, dean of the college and a Drexel senior vice president. It will serve as Drexel’s main clinical location, combining high quality medical education, patient care and research, according to Cairns.

A group of 40 students will be in the school as it begins operating. Officials call it a state-of-the-art facility.

In addition to classrooms, the building features five simulated patient rooms, including one for operating room simulations, 12 clinical exam rooms and an anatomy laboratory.

Faculty will be able to observe students while they work in control rooms connected to the simulated patient rooms and simulate with mannequins nearly any kind of scenario students may face as physicians. The mannequins breathe, have a pulse, can speak with students, vocalize and show distress, and receive medications. This allows students to look for subtle clues as to what problems the patient is experiencing to determine their best course of action in treatment.

Students will be put in situations where timely decisions need to be made with potentially severe consequences without putting a living person at risk. This is essential training for physicians. They also will interact with volunteers playing the roles of patients with certain symptoms.

And of course the school’s proximity to Reading Hospital offers additional opportunities to get real-world experience and serve the community.

Another major anticipated benefit is the economic impact of having students, faculty, staff and visitors at the school regularly. The facility is located on the former VF property on the Wyomissing-West Reading border. The neighborhood’s retailers, restaurants and bars have made it a popular regional destination and place to live. The medical school is likely to further that positive trend.

We applaud the school for having its students out doing community service this summer, painting panels for a 45-foot-tall mural sponsored by ruOKBerks?, the Berks County Suicide Task Force.

Once complete, the mural will be displayed on Threshold Rehabilitation Services’ Mosaic House at 525 Franklin St., Reading. What a great way to reinforce the future physicians’ mission of improving public health.

Even as we celebrate this accomplishment, there’s no avoiding the other news Tower Health has been making in recent months. The regional health provider has been facing major financial difficulties, leading to concerns about the fate of its operations, including Reading, Pottstown, Brandywine, Coatesville, Phoenixville, Jennersville, West Grove and Chestnut Hill hospitals. Tower Health officials insist the medical school will not be impacted by these issues.

Solicitation for bids for a sale of the system led to what is being called a strategic alliance with Penn Medicine, also known as the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Details aren’t clear at this point, but both parties involved say it is not a sale or a merger. Tower’s new Philadelphia-based partner is expected to help the system regain its financial footing and better serve its patients.

On behalf of the communities Tower Health serves, we wish its people well as they navigate significant challenges ahead. May the medical school be just one of many positive stories to come.

