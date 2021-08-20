Health & Medicine

Facebook launches virtual-reality work app for meetings

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook doubled its profit in the second quarter thanks to a massive increase in advertising revenue, especially the price of ads it delivers to its nearly 3 billion users. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu AP

Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms.

Workrooms lets people meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It's an app for Facebook's headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound.

People without a headset can join with a video call. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars. For the full VR experience, users need to have a Facebook account.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of the “metaverse,” a vague concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality with new ways of connecting. He expects it to be the next stage of how people experience the internet.

Virtual reality has never really taken off, even during the pandemic, when remote work became the norm for millions of office workers and made the videoconferencing service Zoom a household name.

  Comments  
