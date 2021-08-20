Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of WCup qualifiers

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic kicks the ball during a training session at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Chelsea and Villarreal will meet in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) AP

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players begin reporting for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Sunday's game against Arsenal.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Pulisic wrote Friday in a message on his Instagram Stories. “Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support.”

Pulisic scored in Chelsea’s season-opening 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday. The Blues play at Liverpool next weekend before the international break.

“We are in communication with the Chelsea medical staff and will work together to determine Christian’s status for the World Cup qualifiers in September,” the U.S. national team wrote on Twitter.

The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29.

The team plays its opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2 and then hosts Canada on Sept. 5 before traveling to Honduras for a match on Sept. 8.

Pulisic converted a penalty in extra time to help the United States beat Mexico 3-2 in the CONCACAF Nations League final in June.

The United States ended a streak of seven straight World Cup berths when it failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.