How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days.

Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.86 points, or 0.9%, to 4,479.53.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71.

The Nasdaq rose 227.99 points, or 1.5%, to 14,942.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.70 points, or 1.9%, to 2,208.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.46 points, or 19.3%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Dow is up 4,729.23 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,054.37 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.44 points, or 11.8%.