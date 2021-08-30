UK center receives $23.5 million grant to address health disparities in Kentucky

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speak at the announcement of a $23.5 million grant for the Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences.

The University of Kentucky Center for Clinical and Translational Science has won a $23.5 million, four-year award from the National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences at the National Institutes of Health.

The award will fund additional research and training at the center, which focuses on improving and addressing health disparities in regional and underserved populations in Kentucky. This is the third time UK has won the award, receiving more than $65 million since 2011.

UK President Eli Capilouto said the impact of CCTS in Kentucky was widely felt in 2020. During the pandemic, the center established a COVID-19 biobank and organized a COVID-19 vaccine trial unit. Nearly 900 people participated in a third-phase Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial through CCTS before the vaccine received emergency authorization.

“When we were needed to meet the moment, this team stepped up,” Capilouto said on Monday morning.

Winning the award for the third time will enable work like that to continue, and is a signal of the importance of the work that has already been done, he said.

“It’s a testament to the incredible talent we have at this institution and our enduring promise to improve health outcomes in Kentucky,” Capilouto said.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell praised UK for its COVID-19 research and the other research that takes place at the center.

“This grant we’re talking about today is extremely difficult to get, and that’s what I think I want to underscore. ... This is a remarkable effort here at UK,” McConnell said.

McConnell also encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, calling the development of three effective vaccines a “modern medical miracle.”

“We’re all perplexed as to how we tackle this problem, but clearly getting more and more Americans vaccinated is the only way to end it,” McConnell said.

Brittany Smalls, an assistant professor of family and community medicine, studies health disparities. Smalls also directs the DREAM Scholars program, which supports the training of minority and underrepresented pre-doctoral and post-doctoral students, as well as assistant professors.

“We are really excited about this. We know that in order to change what is going on in our communities, we have to train those that are coming up behind us,” Smalls said.

With the grant from NIH, UK can expand its work with marginalized and rural communities, Smalls said.

“We are going to expand it with this new award to include other marginalized communities, including racial and ethnic minorities, which is going to be a comprehensive endeavor to reduce health disparities within our commonwealth,” Smalls said.