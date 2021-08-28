Friday Sports in Brief

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the 36-year-old Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.

Ronaldo, a five-time world player of the year, told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps fired head coach Marc Dos Santos on Friday along with his brother, assistant coach Phil Dos Santos.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Whitecaps director of methodology Vanni Sartini will serve as acting head coach. Assistant coach Ricardo Clark and goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha will remain with the team.

The firings came a day after the Whitecaps, 5-7-8 in MLS this season, lost 4-3 to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC in the Canadian Championship.

NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints canceled their home preseason game set for Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals because of the potential for Hurricane Ida to batter Louisiana’s coast with wind as high as 140 mph by Sunday.

After initially moving kickoff up by seven hours, the Saints announced the subsequent decision Friday night to cancel the game came after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NBA

All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday.

It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”

Team personnel will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1; game-day personnel by the time of a team’s first home preseason game, which means early October.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday.

Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement needs NBA approval before it can be completed.

The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

— By AP Sports Writer Tom Withers.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic tennis gold medalist Alexander Zverev again denied abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend and said Friday he would support the introduction of a domestic violence policy by the men’s pro tour.

Zverev — a 24-year-old German who was the runner-up last year at the U.S. Open, which starts Monday — issued a statement about the matter and then briefly addressed it at a pre-tournament news conference.

The former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, first made the accusations last year and provided a new, detailed account this week via a Slate.com article.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, a change made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor’s office decided to require proof of vaccination to go into Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena at the National Tennis Center.

The USTA then opted to extend that rule to cover all ticket-holders who are 12 and older and enter the grounds during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that begins Monday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville is suspending head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games for failing to follow procedures in handling an extortion attempt by one of his assistants.

University officials said Friday that they concluded Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt but he “failed to follow university guidelines, policies, and procedures in handling the matter.”

Mack said he accepts the suspension and “could have handled matters differently.”

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of Wendell Scott will receive a trophy commemorating his historic 1963 victory before Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Scott is the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top level. He was not credited for his victory in the Jacksonville 200, with the trophy instead going to Buck Baker.

Officials discovered hours after the race that Scott was the actual winner by a full two laps on the rest of the field. But he was not credited with the victory for another two years and his family has long pushed for a proper celebration.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will drive next season for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in a long expected expansion move for the first-year organization.

Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, partnered with Jordan this year to start a team centered around Bubba Wallace. It was an easy startup because Wallace brings millions of dollars in sponsorship for the seat.

23XI all year has said it would like to expand to two cars next year, a move made easier because Busch also has his own sponsorship. Monster Energy will move with Busch next year as the primary sponsor of the No. 45 Toyota.

HORSE RACING

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Tony Dandeo became the oldest driver to win a harness race in New Jersey when the 86-year-old guided Stick That Lip Out to a two-length victory at Freehold Raceway on Friday.

Dandeo broke the mark set by George McCandless, who drove Kehms Scooter to victory at Freehold on Oct. 20, 1994, at the age of 83.